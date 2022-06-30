True Voter app for NMC elections

NASHIK: The government has released ward wise draft voter lists for the upcoming Nashik Municipal Corporation elections. Voters are allowed to search for their names and file objections using the True Voter mobile applications.

The ward-wise draft voter lists for the general elections of 14 municipal corporations in the state have been released and the facility of checking the names of the voters and filing objections has been made available through the True Voter mobile app, the state election commission said.

Accordingly, ward wise draft voter lists for Nashik Municipal Corporation general elections have been published on 23rd June.

For this, the voter lists of the Assembly constituencies prepared by the Election Commission and which came into existence on 31st May 2022 have been accepted. Objections and suggestions can be lodged till July 1, 2022.

Ward wise draft voter lists are available for the inspection of citizens at Nashik Municipal Corporation Election Department, Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan and Divisional Office or on the Corporation’s website. You can check your name in it. That feature is now available in the two-voter mobile app as well.

Objections can be filed

The State Election Commission does not have the power to add or remove new names in the list of Assembly constituencies by dividing them into wards. An objection can be lodged if a voter is allotted a wrong ward or if his name is not in the Municipal Electoral Rolls even though his name is in the Electoral Rolls of the Legislative Assembly. The State Election Commission has prepared a sample application for expeditious disposal of these objections. With it, we can raise objections and we can also raise objections in a simple way through the True Voter mobile app. However, citizens should take advantage of this facility. Such an appeal has been made on behalf of Nashik Municipal Corporation.