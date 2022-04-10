Truck full of timber seized in Igatpuri

The Forest department opened the truck, they found illegally cut down trees of Mango, Jamun and Sadada species. The forest department said the truck contained about 26 tonnes of felled timber. The truck was seized along with the vehicle, and the vehicle was brought to the office premises for action.

Under the guidance of Forest Range Officer, Igatpuri (Regional) Ketan Biraris, a team of forest personnel including Forest District Officer Dattu Dhonnar, Bhausaheb Rao, forest ranger Swati Lokhande, Gorakh Bagul, driver Majju Sheikh, forest labourer Nirgude, Korde, Dhongade completed panchanama. Further investigation is underway. This action has created a stir in Igatpuri taluka among the illegal loggers and timber traders.