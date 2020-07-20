Truck collides express train engine in Mumbai

MUMBAI :

A truck collided with the engine of an outstation Express train near the Kandivali railway station in north Mumbai on Monday. According to Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer, Western Railway, the incident occurred this afternoon at 1238 hours while the Pashchim Express was passing through Sata Line near Kandivali Shed-South End, its engine brushed with a loaded truck of a contractual agency, which was parked after crossing.

Following the incident, there has been no impact on the movement of outstation and local trains on the Western Railway line. No one was hurt in the incident, he said.

The truck driver has been arrested and his vehicle has been seized, he said and added an enquiry by Junior Administrative Grade Level officers has been ordered.