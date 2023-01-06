Trimbakeshwar temple closed for a week

Trimbakeshwar
One of the twelve Jyotirlingas, Lord Trimbakeshwar temple is closed to devotees for eight days due to conservation work.
“The temple will remain closed from 5th January to 12th January for conservation of Jyotirlinga in the sanctum sanctorum of Shri Trimbakeshwar temple and installation of a door inside the temple," said the Trustees.
The Archeology Department and the Devasthan Trust are looking after the work. A photo of Lord Trimbakeshwar has been placed on the Mahadwar by the temple trust for the convenience of devotees. A donation box has also been kept. Meanwhile, the pilgrims are taking darshan outside at the main entrance gate and taking selfies.
Meanwhile, the temple town was shrouded in fog early morning. Sant Nivrittinath Maharaj temple, Godavari Kushavarta Teerth, and other deity temples are located in the hills of Trimbakeshwar city.