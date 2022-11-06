Trimbakeshwar Rathotsav on Monday

Nashik
Trimbakeshwar Rathotsav will be celebrated with enthusiasm this year after a gap of two years. As Rathotsav is on Monday, cleaning of the charriot was started by Trimbakeshwar Devasthan Trust. Trustee Bhushan Adsare informed that guardian minister Dada Bhuse has been invited for the chariot procession.
Mahapuja of Vaikunth Chaturdashi will be held at Trimbakeshwar temple on Sunday from 11 pm to 1.30 am. At midnight, Vishnu Puja will be performed followed by Shiva Puja. On Monday 7th November is Tripuri Poornima.
There will be a special Maha Puja on behalf of Sardar Vinchurkar in the Trimbakeshwar temple from 1 pm to 3:30 pm. At 3:30 pm, the chariot procession of Trimbakeshwar will commence. The Rathotsav is a unique celebration of this festival. At 7 pm firecrackers will be ignited. At 8 pm, Deepmal will be lit up in Trimbak temple.
The wooden chariot is 150 years old. Five pairs of bullocks will pull this chariot. The chariot procession of Trimbakeshwar is a big fan fair with devouts gathering from nearby villages. After worshipping the idol of Trimbakeshwar the chariot traversses to Kushavarta Tirtha, and returns back to the temple.
The chariot is embellished with attractive lamps. This ratha is made of wood thirty feet high and has the idols of Ashta Dikpala carved on it. The demon Tripurasura was assassinated by Lord Shankara. This chariot is ornamented according to the mytological story. The palanquin contains Trimbakeshwar’s paduka and silver crown.
Mainly the trustees of the temple are involved. Tungar Trust representatives are present. The main festival is conducted under the guidance of Trimbakeshwar Devasthan. The Trust Board is working under Judge Vikas Kulkarni, Chairman of the Devasthan, to make the Chariot Festival a success.
Tuesday 8th is the lunar eclipse and a special pooja will be performed in the Trimbakeshwar temple from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Also, as per ritual rice will be offered as sacrifice to the village deity Mahadevi at 11 am. A bullock cart full of rice is sprinkled and offered to Goddess Mahadevi. For this, the collected rice brought by the villagers is cooked in Godavari water at the Kushavarta Tirtha.