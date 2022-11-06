Trimbakeshwar Rathotsav on Monday

Mahapuja of Vaikunth Chaturdashi will be held at Trimbakeshwar temple on Sunday from 11 pm to 1.30 am. At midnight, Vishnu Puja will be performed followed by Shiva Puja. On Monday 7th November is Tripuri Poornima.

There will be a special Maha Puja on behalf of Sardar Vinchurkar in the Trimbakeshwar temple from 1 pm to 3:30 pm. At 3:30 pm, the chariot procession of Trimbakeshwar will commence. The Rathotsav is a unique celebration of this festival. At 7 pm firecrackers will be ignited. At 8 pm, Deepmal will be lit up in Trimbak temple.