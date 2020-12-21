Deshdoot Times

Tributes paid to Sant Gadgebaba Maharaj

Nikhil Pardeshi
Nashik: Tributes were paid to Sant Gadgebaba Maharaj on his death anniversary on Sunday. Mayor Satish Kulkari offered a garland to the statues of Gadgebaba on Main Road and Gadgebaba Maharaj and Gadgebaba Maharaj Dharmashala.

NMC house leader Satish Sonawane, city chief of Bharatiya Janata Party Girish Palve, Shivaji Jadhav and others were present on the occasion. The Mayor on the occasion took stock of the cleanliness drive going on in the area under Swachh Survekshan 2021. He took information from the divisional officer and divisional sanitary inspector and instructed to work well.

