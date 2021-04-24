<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The new cases of Covid-19 are increasing in the state, and the critical require Remdesivir injections. The department of tribal development has decided to provide Remdesivir injections free of cost to the tribals in case they contract the virus. The project offices are allowed to cover the cost of injection from the budget. </p>.<p>Covid-19 patients are being found all over district and state areas. Even the most remote parts are also witnessing the Covid-19 wave. The virus has also infiltrated tribal-dominated areas. Against this backdrop, the government will provide Remedesivir injections in case the patients belonging to scheduled tribes are admitted to private hospitals for Covid treatment. In the year 2020, various benefits were given to the tribal families under the budget scheme. </p><p>Similarly, the state government has permitted the project offices to spend Rs 10 lakh each for Remedesivir injection from the budget. Accordingly, a fund of Rs. 2.9 crore will be provided for 29 project offices in the state. Meanwhile, the lack of funds for the treatment of the tribals will not be tolerated. About 172 crore have been provided by the tribal development department for health-related measures.</p><p>It will benefit the tribal population. Tribals to get Remdesivir free of cost These are the criteria The patient should be from Scheduled Tribes, his / her annual income should be up to Rs. 8 lakhs, the concerned private hospital should not be registered under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Janaarogya Yojana.</p>