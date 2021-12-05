Tribals neglected by all systems

NASHIK: Tribal residents are suffering due to stagnant water under the railway bridge on the road connecting Mundhegaon to Balwantnagar Waghobachi Wadi on the Mumbai-Agra highway. In the rainy season, the tribals have to face a lot of hardships.

Motorcycles get stuck in this water due to siltation. If someone goes sick people have to suffer a lot for urgent treatment. Students also have to work hard to get on the highway to get a buses to reach their education institutions.

Every day many motorbikes and their tribal citizens fall into the water. The tribal citizens of this area are hurling insults at the Government of Maharashtra, the Central Government and the people’s representatives too. Farmers have to make this arduous journey to get their produce to the market.

Will MPs, MLAs and other people’s representatives pay close attention to solve this serious problem? Such a question is being asked. If the people’s representatives decide, the issue can be resolved in two hours. Is anyone going to take the initiative or not ? Such questions are asked by the tribal community.