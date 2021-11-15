Tribal welfare among top priorities: Pawar

NASHIK: Tribals are the original inhabitants of the country, and they cannot be deprived of their rights. It is the responsibility of every citizen to respect their rights. It is from this responsibility that the 75 years of independence is being justified along with the memory of Birsa Munda through the national memorial of Krantiveer Raghoji Bhangre and honour of Badgi Machi, thus stated MP Sharad Pawar.

He was speaking at the bhumi pujan ceremony of the national memorial of Krantiveer Raghoji Bhangre and the inauguration of Tribal Culture Festival 2021 at Vasoli in Igatpuri taluka yesterday. Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection and District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, Padmashri Rahibai Popare, MLAs Hiraman Khoskar, Daulat Daroda, Manikrao Kokate, Nitin Pawar were present.

On the occasion, MP Pawar said that tribals are the original inhabitants of the country and they protect water, land, and the environment. The Central and State governments are implementing various programs for their overall upliftment. Tribal welfare has been among the top priorities of the Central and State governments.

Tribal culture to be displayed in Sammelan: Bhujbal

In the All India Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, which is taking place in Nashik, an exhibition of tribal culture will be organised, and citizens coming from all over the world will witness the tribal culture here. Also, tourism in tribal areas will be promoted through the ropeway at Kalsubai peak. On this occasion, Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that after the sacrifice of millions of people, the country has got independence, in which the contribution of revolutionary Raghoji Bhangare is also unforgettable and incomparable. The flame of freedom will continue to burn in the form of the memorial of revolutionary Raghoji Bhangre.

Three Navodaya Vidyalayas in district: Zirwal

Deputy Speaker State Assembly Narhari Zirwal said that efforts are being made to make more progress in tribal education. At least two to three Navodaya Vidyalayas are being set up in the district in the near future and efforts are being made to restore the budget for the tribals. Adivasi is a scientist. He said that more efforts are needed to make progress in the field of research.

Tribals inspired the world to protect nature: Awhad

Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad said that the tribal brothers inspired the world to protect nature and fight against all odds. The tribals are a shining example of how to cope with adversity.