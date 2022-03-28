Tribal life through Warli painting

NASHIK: In the tribal areas, Warli paintings are drawn at various occasions such as Holi, Nagpanchami, Bagh divas on the wall, dev chowk. It covers various topics such as agriculture, sowing, cultivating, watering plants, Holi, trees, animals, nature paintings, and daily activities of daily life in tribes.

Warli painting is being preserved with such a unique theme. Igatpuri teacher Shashikant Khandvi, who draws this unique painting, is working to bring this unique art to the people. His hobby of Warli painting has been going on continuously for the last 15 years.

He has been teaching Warli painting art to school children for the last 14 years as a school activity to spread the art of painting to the people and their homes. Under his guidance, students have won school, taluka, district, and state-level awards. Shashikant Khandvi’s Warli painting is being noticed in various fields and he has also received various awards.

Shashikant Khandvi is a teacher in Mahatma Gandhi High School of Nashik Shikshan Prasarak Mandal at Igatpuri. He has also participated in the Genius Book of Records International record in a social awareness campaign through the world-famous tribal Warli painting style. He has won gold medals in many competitions. He has a collection of various paintings of Warli art drawn by him over 15 years. Shashikant Khandvi’s success in the Warli painting competition is being appreciated all over the district including Igatpuri.