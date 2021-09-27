Tribal hostels to get crowded again

NASHIK: Tribal students who are staying in government hostels and pursuing college education will soon get back to their hostels. The Tribal Development Department has received a letter from the state government regarding the start of hostels and the planning is being done by the administration.

The hostel admission process is set to begin this week. Therefore, the hostels of the Tribal Development Department will soon be full. The Tribal Development Department has 494 hostels in the entire state with a student capacity of about 55,000. From 2018, DBT scheme was started for meal and breakfast for the students in the hostel. Hostels have been closed for the past two years due to the increasing prevalence of corona.

This year too, the start of the academic year has been delayed against the backdrop of the third wave. At present, classes VIII to XII are in progress. Meanwhile, the state government has indicated to start classes I to VIII. The Department of Tribal Development is also emphasizing on planning after examining the possible situation after the start of the academic year. The government will provide the information, after which the hostel admission website will be launched as per the order of the seniors, senior officials said.

‘Swayam’ grant

A total of Rs 20.41 crore is required for Pandit Deendayal Vice President Swayam Yojana. About 10.45 crores grant has been received from the state government. The DBT is credited to the student’s bank account as per priority. The Tribal Development Department is continuously pursuing the State Government for the remaining grants. Grants are expected to be received soon.