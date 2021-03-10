Deshdoot Times

Tribal families still searching for employment

Labourers dependent on the Kharif season only
Tribal families still searching for employment
Sandip Chavan
Nashik
peth
surgana
Kharif season
MGNREGA
harsul
Tribal Families
Employent
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com