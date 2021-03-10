Tribal families still searching for employment

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Agriculture is the main source of employment in Peth and Surgana taluka including Trimbakeshwar taluka. There is no availability of other jobs due to lack of industry, the slowdown in development, recent lockdown and other reasons. Since most of the agriculture in this taluka is dependent on rains, farmers and agricultural labourers are dependent on the Kharif season only.</p>.<p>In addition, due to various natural calamities affecting the crops, production is continuously declining. This affects agriculture-related industries. That is why after the end of the Kharif season, the issue of employment in these tehsils becomes serious. After the end of the rabbi season, farming activities have come to a standstill. As a result, workers dependent on agriculture are rushing to various areas of the district and state for employment. </p><p>As many villagers in Trimbakeshwar tehsil have left the villages. Agricultural labourers in other talukas are migrating with their families in search of work. Thousands of migrant labourers travel daily from Harsul and Peth area. As every year, MGNREGA is still on paper, the issue of migrants is not been discussed and is neglected. Every time the administration appears to be discussing this. </p><p>Girnare in Nashik taluka is the main centre of employment and from here onwards these migrants go to work. Some come to work for Holi, while others come for employment for two months so that they can save some money for marriages. Then they again focus on agricultural works in the rainy season, when the rabi season ends they would go back in search of employment. The cycle of these migrations is going on and on for years. Will the employment problem of these people ever be solved? Such a question is being raised by these people.</p><p>“There is no choice but has to wait for employment, keeping aside the education of the children, employment opportunity, the household managed on the side of the road. If employment is provided at the local level, there will be no reason to leave the village.” - Hiraman Rinjad, a migrant worker</p><p>“The MGNREGA scheme is indifferent in rural areas and Gram Panchayats are failing to implement it. Since the Gram Sevaks do not reside in the Gram Panchayat area, the scheme and employment remain only on papers. As a result, the workers have to leave the village. This often includes educated boys and girls.” - Adv. Prabhakar Vaichale, Gram Vikas Manch</p>