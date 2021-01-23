Tribal dept to undertake school checking campaign

Nashik : Theacademic session has been delayed this year due to Corona pandemic. As a result, a dilemma over start of a nominated school still lingers.

However, before the commencement of the forthcoming academic session, the department of tribal development will launch a special drive to inspect the reputed residential English medium schools in the state. Students will be admitted on the basis of merit given to them after the examination.

The department provides counter-student grants to 171 nominated schools in the state. At present about 60,000 students are enrolled in reputed schools in the state.

However, the department received many complaints from students and parents about the treatment and lack of facilities in the school concerned. Against that background, the physical facilities in the nominated schools are inspected before the start of the new academic session.

The lockdown imposed by Corona this year has delayed the inspection process of nominated schools. However, orders have been issued at the level of additional tribal commissionerate and project office to inspect the schools before start of the new academic session.

A circular in this regard has also been issued by the department. A decision will be taken to admit students in schools that do not meet the examination criteria.