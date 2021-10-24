Tremors in Surgana, fear spread in villages

NASHIK: The people of Khokarvihar, Chinchpada, Chiryachapada near Ambode in the Surgana taluka have claimed that they are experiencing tremors for the last four to five days. A blast was heard on Thursday at around evening 8, due to that utensils fell in some houses, there has been a heated discussion among the citizens as to whether there is an earthquake or not.

Sometimes the roof of the house shivers and makes a sound. Villager Eknath Gangode while talking to Deshdoot said that such fearing sounds are frequent to the village. Eight days ago, on October 12, at 9.15 pm, a similar noise was heard. At that time, the house felt like it was moving. On October 18, at 8.30 am, the sound of utensils was heard. A mild tremor struck at 12.55 pm on October 22.

The second loud noise was heard at 1.30 pm and third at 6.48 pm, said Eknath Barhe. Also, two years ago, a crack of about 100 to 150 feet to land appeared at Chamolicha Mal. Such phenomena are becoming frequent. Now, the villagers have demanded an inquiry. A statement in this regard will be submitted to the Department of Natural Disasters, he said.

"These sounds and tremors are becoming frequent. The intensity of Today’s noise was more, even though there is no blasting work anywhere. The utensils starts shivering on racks. We feel that sound is coming from the ground, but there is nothing. The sound echoes in empty structures. After that they start working as usual. But the government must find out the reason behind it." - Eknath Gangode, villager, Chiryachapada