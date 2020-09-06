Tremors and rumours rock Palghar, Nashik

<p><strong>NASHIK :<br></strong><br>The information that an earthquake had shaken Nashik and its adjoinings around 11.30 pm on Friday midnight had gone viral on social media.</p>.<p>While exploring the authenticity of the information circulating along with the map of India. It was noticed that Palghar, and not Nashik, was the epicentre of the mild tremors.<br><br>The epicenter was reported at a distance of 96 km from Nashik observatory. Nashik was not the epicenter of the quake but Dahanu, Palghar and Talasari talukas of Palghar district were hit by the quake.<br><br>The quake had a magnitude of 4.0, 3.6 and 2.8 on the Richter scale.<br><br>Meanwhile, the district administration authorities have clarified that no tremors were felt in Nashik and appealed to the citizens not to get panic.<br><br>Three tremors were felt in Palghar district within a span of twenty minutes Friday night, the district authorities said on Saturday.<br><br>The district disaster control cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said that the first tremor was felt at 2341 hrs and another was at 0005 hrs on Saturday, about 112 kms from Nashik observatory, and it was measured at 4 and 3.6 on Richter scale, respectively.<br><br>The epicenter of the tremors was Dundalwadi a small village in Dahanu taluka.<br><br>However, there was no report of any damage or casualty, he said.<br><br>He confirmed that the villagers ran out of their houses out of fear to save their lives and remained out for quite some time.<br><br>Later after realising that there was nothing wrong they returned to their house, he said.<br><br>The district has been experiencing tremors of high and low intensity since November 2018 and there have been hundreds of them and some times in a day around ten tremors have been felt in the district.<br><br>The SHO at the Talasari police station told that the police petrol party has been patrolling throughout the night Friday night and there were no reports of damages or casualty, he said.</p>