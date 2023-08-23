Trekking in monsoon is dangerous.!

Nashik

Monsoon trekking can be a thrilling experience, but safety should always come first.

Monsoon trekking can be dangerous since slick trails make it simple to trip and fall. In addition to causing landslides, the intense rains may also obstruct paths, making it challenging to continue the hike. Theres also a chance of flash floods, which can be fatal if they occur. It may also be challenging to negotiate the paths if there is a lot of fog or severe rain. During the rainy season, its crucial to be prepared and cautious when trekking.

In monsoon season, it is crucial to verify the weather prediction before setting out on a hike. Its also advised to dress appropriately, including putting on hiking boots with high traction and waterproof outerwear. Having a first aid kit, extra food and water, and a map or GPS gadget to aid with trail navigation are other smart ideas. Hiking in a group or a local guide who is knowledgeable about the terrain is also essential. You can lessen the risks involved with trekking during the monsoon season by following these safety measures.