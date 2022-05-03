Trees cutting opposed at Kadve Nagar

NASHIK: Residents have protested against the cutting down of the number of trees near the society at Kadve Nagar in the Pathardi area and have given a letter in this regard to the new Nashik divisional officer.

Plot No 17/18 in Survey No 322 at Kadve Nagar is under construction, and various types of trees are being cut down by the builder planted along the road at this place. A letter has been submitted by Somnath Borade, President of Deolali Assembly Nationalist Congress Party, stating not to cut down the trees.

A statement was issued that the person who was constructing the site had asked for permission to cut down the tree by advertising in the local newspaper. Sunil Mali, Yogesh Naik, Sumit Kori, and Kedu Nikam were present while giving statements. Attempts to contact the builder at the site in this regard could not be made.