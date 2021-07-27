Deshdoot Times

Tree plantation drive held

Jeetendra Sapkale

NASHIK: A tree plantation drive was organized by the Industrial Security Force (CISF) in ISP-CNP press at Nehru Nagar, Nashik Road. Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey planted the sapling. CISF Commandant K K Bharavdaj, Deputy Commandant Raghavendra Singh, CNP’s Deputy Commandant Kartiki Negi, ISP Press’ Assistant Commandant Mukesh Chakravedi, Sohansingh Negi and others were also present.

Deepak Pandey said, “We should plant a large number of trees every year to compensate for the damage done to the environment by a man. Plant trees in the right place and take care of them till they grow. Everyone should strive for the balance of nature.” He administered the environmental oath to the CISF jawans. Commandant K K Bharavdaj and Deputy Commandant Raghavendra Singh explained the importance of tree planting in the environmental chain.

Nashik
CP Deepak Pandey
Tree plantation drive held
Indian Security forces
ISP-CNP

