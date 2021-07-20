Tree nurturing is equivalent to plantation: Balkawde

DEOLALI CAMP: In the last few years, due to continuous deforestation, the environment is witnessing a drastic change and has been severely affected by human activities. Therefore, it is important to nurture trees after planting them. Nurturing is as important as planting trees. Hence, Bara Balutendar Athrapagad Samaj Sanstha took the responsibility to nurture the 51 saplings planted on the Bhagur Lahvit road, stated Prerna Balkawde, NCP’S Women District President.

She was speaking at the tree plantation drive organised by the Sanstha yesterday. The Sanstha (organisation) planted 51 multibeneficial saplings on the Lahvit Bhagur road in the memory of martyrs and late distinguished citizens of the town. They will plant 500 trees in Bhagur and have already planted 100 saplings. Kailash Bhor, State Vice President of the organisation, stated the families of martyrs and late distinguished citizens planted these to preserve their memories in form of trees.

Dadasaheb Deshmukh, President of Senior Citizens’ Association for Tree Planting, stated that other organizations should come up with similar initiatives to preserve memories and nurture nature. President Dadasaheb Deshmukh, Vitthal Karanjkar, Vishal Balkwade, Bipin Tadvi, Pramod Ambekar, Bhushan Karanjkar, Manoj Kumar, Nilesh Hase, Sunanda Rahane, Prasad Adke, and others were present at the tree planting. Samadhan Dhatrak, Sandeep Gore, Sham Shinde, Harshad Gaikwad, Nilesh Hande, and others participated in the campaign.