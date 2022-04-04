Treat wastewater before releasing into Godavari: Bhujbal

Bhujbal inspected various development works under the Smart City. He also visited exhibition and auditorium hall at Mahatma Phule Kaladalan, inspected ongoing work at Nehru Garden, of Goda project at Ramwadi and Ramkund, SR and GSR works at Panchavati Motor Depot etc., Pandit Paluskar auditorium works apart from ongoing road works at Dahipool.

Guardian Minister said that there should be an up-to-date and attractive service facility with canteen in the auditorium along with the exhibition hall at Mahatma Phule Art Gallery. This project should be used for concerts and exhibitions by advertising it to make the citizens aware of the project. The Guardian Minister has instructed the officials present on the occasion that regular cleaning and maintenance of all the projects including Nehru Garden should be done and the statues of great personalities should be illuminated with attractive lighting.

Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal further said that an area like Ramkund is lost in the crowd. Considering the upcoming Kumbh Mela, the main focus should be on how to beautify the place by clearing the premises and providing good space. Ram Setu is the link between the east and the west, but due to the weakening of the bridge, access to vehicles is currently closed. This bridge needs to be strengthened and if this bridge is opened and beautified only for pedestrians, it is possible to make selfie points on it.

A lot of water is accumulated at Dahipool during the monsoon, resulting in losses to traders in the area. To prevent this, the area should be leveled and improved and permanent measures should be taken to ensure proper drain of water. Care should be taken that cement concrete works will not be done in the river basin.

Municipal Commissioner Ramesh Pawar, Smart City CEO Sumant More, NMC Deputy Commissioner Manoj Ghode Patil, Devidas Bhalerao, Smart City Project Director Digvijay Patil, corporator Gajanan Shelar, Kalpana Pande, Satish Shukla and other NMC officials were present during the inspection.