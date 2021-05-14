Transporters warn to stop transport of essential items

NASHIK: Nashik Transport Association has warned to stop the transport of essential items, in case there is no permission for drivers and employees working in the transport office to attend the office. Nashik Transport Association president Rajendra Phad in a statement has made this demand to the District Collector Suraj Mandhare and Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey. The state government as well as the district administration have imposed a strict lockdown due to rising cases of Covid-19.

The transport sector has been allowed to function during the lockdown period. However, it is becoming difficult for the representatives working in the transport office as well as the drivers to attend the office as they are not allowed to come and go. So it is becoming difficult to work. No arrangements have yet been made to give the permission, it has been stated in the statement. Even though the transport business was allowed, there were complaints from transport operators that drivers and employees were beaten by the police without inquiry.

Transport operators will stop transporting essential goods if those who are working in emergency service are beaten up. Issue clear orders to give permission and it has been demanded to allow the drivers and employees to attend office after showing their official identity card.

It is wrong to harass transport professional working in essential services even after showing the documents. The administration should take appropriate decision and issue a clear order in this regard. Otherwise, transport operators will also stop transporting essential goods, Rajendra Phad has warned in the statement.