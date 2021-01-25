Deshdoot Times

Transporters facing issues due to fuel price hike

Centre has twice raised fuel tax
Transporters facing issues due to fuel price hike
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
Price fuel hike
All India Motor Transport Congress
fuel tax
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com