Transporters facing issues due to fuel price hike

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Passengers and freight transporters have found themselves in a financial crisis due to the ever-increasing diesel prices. The Centre has twice raised fuel tax so far, which has created problems for transporters. The transporters’ business is hitting hard due to the fuel price hike; they are already suffering losses due to the lockdown. </p>.<p>The country’s oil companies have reduced fuel prices internationally. However, the increase in excise duty on fuel by the central government and the increase in VAT by the state government did not benefit the transporters and the general public in country. </p><p>Fuel prices have skyrocketed, and diesel prices have also been steadily rising. Accordingly, transporters are suffering a huge financial blow. Therefore, members of the All India Motor Transport Congress have demanded a reduction in the amount of excise duty on fuel that has been doubled to Rs 31.83 per litre. </p><p>They have also warned to stage agitation if the demand is not met in the next 15 days. Meanwhile, a memorandum has been sent to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking a reduction in excise duty on fuel. If the demand is not met in the next 15 days, there will be a nationwide agitation by transporters, said members of the All India Motor Transport Congress, New Delhi.</p>