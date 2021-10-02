Transit treatment centre work completes

NASHIK: Finally, the 22 years wait has come to an end as the Wildlife Transit Treatment Centre will be inaugurated on October4, 2021 at 11.00 am at Mhasrul by the hands of the district Gaurdian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. After the 22 years long wait for the wildlife treatment center in Nashik has finally come to an end. The construction of this transit treatment center has been completed in 0.55 hectare of forest department land at Mhasrul. The Public Works Department has completed the work with tender. A state of the art transit treatment center for wildlife has been set up at Meri Mhasrul.

Earlier, considering the importance of the transit treatment center for wildlife in Nashik city, the Guardian Minister had given it the green signal. Geographically, Nashik city is centre of rich flora and fauna, so there was a great need for a wildlife treatment center in Nashik. The Forest Department was making continuous efforts since 1998 to set up a transit treatment center for wildlife in the district.

Finally, the wait is over and the center has been set up in Nashik, which will also treat injured wildlife in North Maharashtra. In case of wildlife injuries, they were sent to in Katraj or Borivali in for treatment often due to delay in treatment. The proportion of wild animals injured in accidents is due to conflicts between wildlife due to dominance in natural habitats or predators. Sometimes accidents cause physical injury to wildlife. The leopard falls into the well and gets injured.

Such a center was needed to treat such injured wildlife. Therefore, this center was very much needed for Nashik. To date, wild animals like leopards, jackals, hyenas and deer have been injured in accidents due to vehicle collisions at various places including MumbaiAgra Highway, Trimbak Highway, Nashik-Aurangabad Highway. Last year, 7 leopards, 11 turtles and 2 jackels were injured due to various reasons and were sent to Pune, Mumbai and Gujarat for treatment.

Transit Treatment Centre The Transit Treatment Centre will have different types of cages for keeping the wildlife including treatment cages, squeeze cages to use during treatment and regular cages to keep the animals. The Transit Treatment Centre will have a dressing room, operation theater, multipurpose room, medicine room. The west zone has also decided to procure special safety nets, ropes and other important equipment needed for animal rescue. Centre has eight leopard spaces with two tiger spaces in centre. It is first such wildlife treatment centre in North Maharashtra.

On the occasion Nitin Gudge, Chief Conservator of Forests (Regional) Nashik Forest Circle Nashik, Pankaj Kumar Garg, DCF West, Nashik and ACF Ganesh Ambadas Jhole will be present.