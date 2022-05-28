Transgenders to get ID, certificate

NASHIK: The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India has launched a national website for transgenders, and a one day camp has been organised on May 30, 2022 at Social Justice Bhavan, Nashik. At this one day camp transgenders will be provided certificates and identity cards, informed Sundar Singh Vasave.

Meanwhile, transgenders can apply online on the national website https://transgender.dosje.gov.in to get the certificate and identity card. A one day camp is being organised in Nashik to give details about this portal.

It becomes difficult for government to implement innovative and skill development schemes for transgenders as there no statistics about the population available. An appeal has been made by the Assistant Commissioner, Vasave to transgenders to get register on the portal.