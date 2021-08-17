Transfers of Forest rangers in Nashik division

NASHIK: In the Nashik Forest Circle, the forest rangers of various talukas in Nashik and Ahmednagar districts have been transferred. The Chief Forest Officer has issued transfer orders, Trimbakeshwar, Igatpuri, Deola forest areas have got new rangers: but the fate of forest areas adjoining sensitive border areas like Harsul, Surgana is always neglected.

Forest Range Officers of Regional, Wildlife and Social Forestry Departments have been shifted in some forest reserves in Nashik East and West divisions under Nashik Forest Circle. Igatpuri and Trimbakeshwar in the west and Deola, Yeola and Nandgaon in the east have got new forest rangers.

Harsul for the last two years and even the most vulnerable forest reserves like Surgana have not been able to get relief from these changes. Although there is a great need for forest rangers for these forest areas adjoining the border area, the forest rangers are still working on additional charge for these two forest areas.

Both these forests are home to valuable species of trees like teak and khair, which are constantly infiltrated by smugglers. This is to protect the forest and wildlife resources here and to control the smugglers appointments of a full time forester Is needed. The Surgana Vigilance Squad has also been replaced by the Surgana Regional Forest Reserve. Also, Nanashi, Chandwad range is also waiting for forest rangers.