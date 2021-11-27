Transfer dormitories, residential schools

NASHIK: Due to the serious situation of covid in the state, many sections of the society have to suffer due to this. Numerous sections of the society tried their best to control this situation. Equally important is the participation of the government in various endeavors. The role of the social justice department in providing all government hostels and government residential schools in the state was also crucial.

In some parts of the state, the district administration as well as the municipal administration have made changes in the government and residential schools as per the need and have set up covid centers and vaccination centers there.

Even though the same hostel and residential school is being started as per Government Resolution 29th October 2021, since district administration and municipal administration are not transferring buildings in some places in the state, how should the social welfare department start hostels next? Such a question has arisen.

Dr Prashant Naranware, Commissioner, Social Welfare, Maharashtra, Pune, has demanded that all the District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners in the state should immediately hand over the hostel and government residential school to the Social Justice Department.

In a letter dated November 10, 2021, the Commissioner of Social Welfare has informed the district administration and the municipal administration in this regard and action is suggested. The letter also said that while handing over government dormitories and residential school buildings to the Department of Social Justice, there should be necessary orders at the local level for disinfection and necessary repairs.

In the second wave, hostels and residential schools have become health temples, which has done a great job of providing health facilities to thousands of patients in the state. Hostels are considered as the home of education for students.

Many famous students have come from hostels in different parts of the state. In a sense, dormitories have become centers of student educational development. These dormitories play an important role in the development of students. A total of 441 government hostels in the state have provided education to about 45,000 backward class students.

In the second wave, covid’s condition worsened and hospitals were overflowing, with government dormitories and residential schools were used to quarantine patients in the state. Due to well-equipped buildings and facilities, the local administration has set up health facilities in some places, so it seems that the government dormitory and residential school buildings are not being handed over to the social welfare department. That is why the Social Welfare Commissioner has informed all the District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners about this.

Therefore, it will be convenient for the students to enter the place only after the local administration hands over the buildings immediately with repairs and sanitisation. In this regard, the students are also demanding to start a hostel.