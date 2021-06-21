Transfer certificates not required for admissions

NASHIK: School education minister Varsha Gaikwad has said that strict action will be taken against those schools which will deny admission for lack of transfer certificate or leaving certificate. For academic continuity, the birth or age proof of such a student has to be deemed sufficient to give admission to a class appropriate to his or her age.

The parents frequently complained to the state school education department about schools suspending students or throwing them out because of their inability to pay fees and other reasons. The schools then started not to issue them transfer certificates until full fees are paid.

Accordingly, Minister Gaikwad stated, “Every child has a right to education and at the school of their choice. It has come to our notice, in the current extraordinary situation, more students are transferring out of schools due to financial reasons and some are being denied transfer or leaving certificates. Students whose TC/LC is delayed or are unable to produce it may be given admission on a provisional basis by the new school. While schooling till Class 8 already provides for this under the RTE, this rule will also apply to Class IXth and Xth”.

It is also a violation of the Right To Education Act if admissions are denied on these grounds. School principals should ensure admission is not denied because of LC or TC. Strict action will be taken against such schools for denying admission. Due to the pandemic situation and financial losses in terms of job or business loss, many parents have not been able to pay school fees in part or full.