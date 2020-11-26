Deshdoot Times

Training takes the back seat at MSRTC

Trainee drivers, conductors may wait for April next
Training takes the back seat at MSRTC
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
training
msrtc
Women employees
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com