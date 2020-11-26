Training takes the back seat at MSRTC

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>Training of 3,000 aspiring candidates for the post of driver-conductor in ST Corporation has been suspended for the last eight months. As a result, the candidates are still waiting for an appointment and the corporation on the other hand has not yet made a final decision. ST’s services have been completely disrupted since March. It has also shut down various operations which have directly impacted the in-process recruitment drive. </p>.<p>The state transport undertaking had started the recruitment process for 3,000 drivers, including 213 women trainees. The training process began. However, due to the pandemic, the training came to a complete halt and the further recruitment process was also completely hampered. The MSRTC is preparing to bring 213 female drivers into service. </p><p>There are also 21 tribal women trainees undergoing training. In order to expedite the recruitment process, the training was started by giving these women trainees a temporary heavy vehicle license as they had a light vehicle license. It is understood that this recruitment was also hit during the Covid-19 period. The training period for women is one year. </p><p>Eight months have been wasted and training has been suspended till further orders. After the training, these women will be brought into the service with a permanent driving license. But the process seems to be lengthy given the current situation.</p>.<p><strong>Recruitment likely after April next</strong> </p><p>By December 2020, as many as 21 tribal women were to be recruited, followed by the rest in phases. Now the recruitment will be completed after april next year and male drivers will also be in service in the new year.</p>