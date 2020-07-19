Training of online technology to teachers

NASHIK :

As most schools are teaching their students online due to current crisis, Rotary Club of Midtown Nashik will give training of technology to 50,000 teachers of Zilla Parishad through online seminar. This will help them to conduct online classes smoothly.

English medium schools are providing education to their students on smart phones, however poor students are studying in Zilla Parishad and municipal schools. Rotary Club distributes textbooks, notebooks and other school stationery to poor students in rural and tribal area every year.

However, schools have not reopened yet this year due to current crisis.There is no proper arrangement and facility in Zilla Parishad run schools to give online education to students. In addition, teachers are also facing difficulties about giving education online. Considering this Rotary Club has organised a seminar for Zilla Parishad school teachers.

Rotarian Nishant Bhavsar and Manoj Kabra will provided their guidance about Microsoft, Windows and how to interact with students online. Considering requirement of mobile for students to get education online, Rotary Club has urged that citizens should donate their old mobiles, computers and tablets.