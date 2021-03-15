Deshdoot Times

Training of 215 women for the post of driver

Appointment at Nashik, Jalgaon
Training of 215 women for the post of driver
Jitendra Sapkale
Nashik
msrtc
Training of 215 women
Women drivers
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com