Training of 215 women for the post of driver

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has started training 215 women drivers. There are 21 women from tribal areas. For the first time, women will get appointed as drivers in ST Corporation. Their training has started, and they will enter the service after a year. They will drive the buses and they will have to take care of the conductor also.</p>.<p>There are currently 4,500 women conductors in the ST. They have been in that service for the last ten to fifteen years. Now women will also work as drivers. The recruitment process for women drivers started in 2019. A total of 194 women from general areas and 21 women from tribal areas were selected. Their training has begun once again at MSRTC training centres.</p><p>The women drivers were expected to join the service in 2021 after undergoing apprenticeship training and final testing. But, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, their training stopped. Now, the training of these candidates has resumed. They will enter the service after a year of training. There is a test centre of ST at Bhosari, Pune where the final test will get done and final selection will be made.</p><p><strong>Appointment at Nashik, Jalgaon </strong></p><p>MSRTC decided to select women from tribal and drought-hit areas for the post of ST driver-conductor. Accordingly, 21 women are from tribal areas. The rest are from drought-hit areas. After training gets completed, these women will be appointed at Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Wardha, Amravati, Buldhana, Jalgaon, and Sangli divisions.</p>