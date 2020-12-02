Training certificate mandatory for driving license

<p>NASHIK: Sub-Regional Transport Officer Vinay Ahire has informed in a government press release that the training certificate to be taken from Nashik First, a charitable organisation, is mandatory in accordance with the new changes in the Safe Driving Act and the Driving Regulatory, 2017 for permanent driving license. </p>.<p>As mentioned in the official press release, Awareness training, which was earlier conducted free of cost by Nashik First, will now be conducted online in connection with the outbreak of Coronavirus infection. </p><p>The training classes, which will begin in the first week of this month, will be held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays of each week between 11 am and 1 pm. Candidates possessing a learner’s license for this training should register at Nashik First on 02532315966 or e-mail id secretary@ nashikfirst.co or on the website https://www.nashikfirst.com. While registering, the applicant will be required to provide his/her name, e-mail ID, WhatsApp mobile number, learning license number, and his/her vehicle category.</p><p>Candidates who successfully complete the online training will be given a certificate of completion by Nashik First on e-mail ID and WhatsApp number. It is also mentioned in the government press release that it is mandatory to present this certificate to the testing officer while giving the test for a permanent license.</p>