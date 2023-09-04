Trainee IAS, IPS officers tour tribal belt in district

Nashik

Two villages -- Chankapur of Kalwan Tahsil and Dahindule of Baglan Tahsil of Nashik district -- became administrative units for study and research for trainee IAS, and IPS officers for a week. Yesterday on the last day of the study tour, all 13 officials submitted their feedback report to District Collector Jalaj Sharma. This study tour will definitely help the officer trainees as well as the local administration for good governance.

For this programme, only three places were chosen across Maharashtra, One of these places is the study of tribal villages in the Kalwan project office, an integrated tribal development project.

This field study and research programme was conducted for eight days from 27 August 2023 to 2 September 2023. All 13 trainee officers and project officer Vishal Narwade along with his team stayed in the villages for eight days.

Every year Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the toughest exam -- civil services. This exam is popularly known among all common citizens as the IAS Exam. On average, 9 lakh to 10 lakh candidates apply every year for this exam.

Out of these lakhs of candidates, only 150-200 crack IAS and IPS exams annually. After selection, they are given training at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Training, Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. As part of this training programme, they have to undergo a week-long “village visit programme” to gain exposure to village-level lifestyle, issues faced by villagers and implementation of rural development schemes. This year, officers selected from the 2023 Batch of the exam were on the village visit programme.

Before this, the visit programme was generally being conducted in villages near Mussoorie in the states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and nearby States.