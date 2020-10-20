Traffic police recover Rs 5.34 cr as fine

<p>NASHIK: </p><p>The traffic branch of the city police has recovered Rs 5.34 crore from traffic rule offenders in the period starting from March 25 to October 18, 2020.</p>.<p>Following Corona outbreak, the lockdown had been imposed in Nashik district and city as well from March 23. The curfew had been strictly implemented during the lockdown 1.0. Traffic had been shut. However, city police had taken action against those drivers who found moving without any purpose. They were also seized the vehicles and had recovered fine from violators. </p>