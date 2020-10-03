Traffic police recover Rs 4.84 cr as fine

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong> </p><p>The traffic branch of the city police has recovered Rs 4.84 crore from traffic rule offenders in the period starting from March 25 to October 1. During lockdown period Nashik district and city, city police took action against those drivers who found moving without any purpose.</p>.<p>They have also seized the vehicles and recovered fine from violators. Though lockdown rules have been relaxed on large scale, the traffic police are still taking action against the offenders.</p><p>A strict action is being taken against those found breaching the traffic rules, tripple seat driving, no helmet.</p><p>The police have recovered fine against traffic violators using online system. Of the total fine which has been recovered, Rs 60.99 lakh has been recovered in the form of cash, while Rs 4.23 crore fine has been recovered online.</p>