Traffic on Agra Road diverted

<p><strong>NASHIK:</strong> The first phase of flyover construction work between K K Wagh College and Space International School is currently underway on Mumbai-Agra national highway number 3. In view of this, the traffic at Antgrade Road on the main highway has been closed at present. Therefore, as per the instructions of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey on Thursday issued a notification to divert traffic on both sides of the service road after getting information from the city transport branch. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, to ensure smooth and safe traffic, the city transport department will have one police officer, four officers, and four NHAI wardens who will be available 24x7 on shift duty. The National Highways Authority of India has started work to connect the Dwarka to Amrutdham Chowk. Therefore, city Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey has imposed restrictions for traffic regulation and control. </p><p>Earlier, traffic between K K Wagh College and Space International School was being on the Mumbai side (east side to west side) on Antgrade Road. Now that the flyover work has started, Antgrade Road and all types of traffic will be closed. The service road from Pole No. 68 near Wagh College has been diverted to Space International School (KK Wagh College flyover ramp).</p><p><strong>One-way traffic</strong> </p><p>The traffic from Swaminarayan Chowk to Amrutdham Chowk (Minatai Thackeray Stadium T-Point on the west side to the east side) has been made one-way. The traffic from Amrutdham Chowk to Swaminarayan Chowk (from K K Wagh College side east side to west side) has been made one-way. </p><p><strong>Traffic Diversions </strong></p><ul><li><p>From Swaminarayan Chowk to Amrutdham Chowk side (K K Wagh College side from east to west) access for vehicles to the service road is closed. The traffic is diverted to Swaminarayan Chowk to Amrutdham (Meenatai Thackeray Stadium from west side to east). The vehicles can go elsewhere from there. </p></li><li><p>From Swaminarayan Chowk to Amrutdham side (K K Wagh College side from west side to east side), access to the service road has been closed. Local vehicles take a right turn from the diversion point at the K K Wagh College flyover ramp, and will take the Antgrade Road to the city as well as heavy vehicles (on the Mumbai side) from the flyover and from there to other places. </p></li><li><p>There is no permission for residents residing in the area between K K Wagh College and Space International School and the Matrudarshan Society area have been barred to take a right turn on the service road. Taking a left turn, they come to Swaminarayan Chowk via from K K Wagh College flyover ramp diversion point. While returning, the residents should take a right turn from Amrutdham Chowk and will head to Matrudarshan Society by K K Wagh college service road.</p></li></ul>