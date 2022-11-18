Traffic island in poor condition

Nashik
Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar bridge is the main link connecting old Nashik and Panchavati in the city. A grand traffic island was built on this bridge. Currently, this traffic island is in a bad condition.
A signboard has been set up on the stretch from Nashik to Panchavati. Due to the tall trees and shrubs, the board is not clearly visible and the direction instructions on the board are also wiped out.
The traffic island was beautified but now carrot grass and thistles have replaced the flowering plants.
Every day thousands of passengers, motorists and citizens travel over this bridge and many of them are saddened to see the poor condition of the traffic island.
The residents of Panchavati have demanded that the traffic island, which is located in a central location and is heavily crowded with tourists, should be beautified and designed in such a way that it will attract everyone’s attention.
The place has a beautiful Narayan temple to the east and the sacred Godavari to the west. On the east side of this bridge, citizens park their vehicles as if it were a parking lot. On the other hand, garbage is always seen at the beginning of this bridge. Citizens have demanded that punitive action should be taken if garbage or dirt is thrown on the bridge.