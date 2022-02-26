Traffic diversion: Trimbak Naka to Mico Circle

NASHIK: Work is underway in different parts of the city under Smart City. The area from Trimbak Naka Signal to Mico Circle, considered to be the main road in the city, is now being developed under Smart City Nashik. For this, traffic is being changed for the next 105 days, informed Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey.

According to the Smart Cities Plan, work of water pipelines will be undertaken on a war footing. The work will be done in five phases. As a result, traffic in this area will continue to be diverted on the left side, and a road will be dug on the right side. This is likely to lead to more traffic jams in this part. In the first phase, work between Trimbak Naka Signal and Hotel Ambassador will be undertaken, and it will take 20 days. The second phase, which will take place between the Hotel Ambassadors and the Civil Hospital, is expected to take about 15 days. The third phase will be from Civil Hospital to Swimming Pool. This work will last for a month and 30 days.

After this, the fourth phase will be undertaken, and this phase will be completed between the swimming pool and Ved temple. This phase will take 20 days to complete. After this, the last stage will be between Veda Temple and Mico Circle, and this stage will take about 20 days.

The Smart City Company has also been given some conditions. They will make sure to install single-lane, off-road, no-parking radium boards that will be easily visible. Also, efforts will have to be made to keep the traffic smooth by staying connected with the transport branch.

The transport plan will also apply to emergency service vehicles, ambulances, hearses, fire brigade vehicles and emergency services vehicles.