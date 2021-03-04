Traffic congestion at Lam Road

<p><strong>DEOLALI CAMP</strong>: The residents of Deolali Camp are facing inconvenience due to the increasing vehicular traffic on Lam Road. Being the main road to connect Deolali and surrounding villages in the area, this road is used by a lot of people daily. Since the time the vegetable vendors got shifted to Lam Road to ensure social distancing, the scene has become all the more chaotic. </p>.<p>The Cantonment Board of Deolali shifted the vendors from the Old Sunday Market area in the wake of Covid-19. When the cases reduced, they asked all the vendors to shift back to the old area. However, vendors experienced good sales on Lam Road and now are reluctant to relocate themselves. Instead of imposing fines, they continue to sit on the busiest road. The stray animals have also added to the problems as their sudden movement on road can lead to accidents. </p><p>When Commissioner of Police Pandey visited Deolali Camp police station, corporator Bhagwan Katariya had put forth a need to install a traffic signal at Lam Road. Reacting positively to the demand, he had promised to help. However, there is no progress over this since then. “It will be nice if a traffic signal is installed as the congestion will reduce, and we will be able to sell our vegetables peacefully. Even the residents will be happy if a signal is put up,” said Vinod Patil, a vegetable vendor.</p>