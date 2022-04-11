Traditional Garud, Shree Ram Rath procession today

Ram Rath and Garud Rath procession, known as the village festival of Nashik, will be held today. The Rathotsav will be celebrated with great enthusiasm this year as the procession was banned for the last two years due to the pandemic.

This year, Nitin Kailas Shelar will get honour for the Ram Rath flag. Rakesh Shelke is the President of Ram Rath festival. The chariot will be duly worshiped by priest Devendra Buva Pujari near the east gate of the Ram temple.

The Raths will pass through Nagchowk, old Adgaon Naka, Ganesh Wadi, Gadge Maharaj bridge to reach at Mhasoba Patangan. Ram Rath will stop at this point and then Garud Rath will proceed via Rokdoba Maruti, Nehru Chowk, Dhumal Point, Mangesh Mithai, Bohar Patti, Saraf Bazaar, Bhandi Bazaar, Balaji Kot and back to Mhasoba Patangan. Then the Garud Rath will be at front with Ram Rath in behind. It will pass through Sardar Chowk, Ramkund, old Malviya Chowk, Shani Chowk and Patharvat lane near Kalaram temple.

Ahilyaram gymnasium has the honour of pulling the Garud Rath and Raaste Akhada Talim Sangh and Patharvat Samaj have the honour to pull the Ram Rath. Dhol pathak from Pune Herwadi and Zhanj Pathak and decorative firecrackers from Sangamner will be the highlights, informed Kailash Shelar.