Traditional fervour marks Dussehra celebrations

Nashik

With exchanging of Aapta leaves, the burning of effigies of Ravana at Gandhinagar and Ramkund in the evening and route marches of RSS in the morning in different parts of the city marked Dussehra celebrations. Vijayadashami, the tenth day of the Navratri festival, is a symbol of victory of good over evil, and is also considered one of the three and a half ‘Muhurat’ celebrated in the district with traditional fervor.

Reports reaching from all the district here stated that since morning people were seen to purchase marigold flowers for making garlands to put in front of their respective entrance doors and vehicles and Apta leaves (gold leaf) to distribute to each other later in the evening after meeting to each other and exchanging their wishes to them.