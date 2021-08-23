Tractor rally by CPI on Aug 29

NASHIK: The Communist Party of India (CPI) has decided to organise a tractor rally in Nashik on August 29. This decision was taken in a meeting of the district council of the party held on Saturday. The tractor rally has been organised to protest anti-farmer laws and the proposed electricity bill act. In the meeting, discussions were held over the upcoming Zilla Parishad elections.

The party office bearers stated that the proposed electricity bill is against farmers and privatisation of LIC, policy regarding the merger of banks and demanded to provide minimum wages to all workers. An awareness drive will be conducted against a hike in petrol and diesel rates from September 15th to October 31st, 2021.

It was also decided to collect signatures from 1 lakh people. Earlier, tributes were paid to Bhai Ganpat Deshmukh, Comrade Subhanbhai, Shivnath Jadhav, poet Satish Kalsekar, Comrade Vijay Ganacharya, Shridhar Deshpande, Covid-19 victims and those farmers who died during the farmers’ agitation at Delhi.

State joint secretary, CPI Comrade Adv Subhash Lande and state circle secretary Comrade Raju Deale attended the meeting. Bhaskar Shinde made the introductory speech. Viraj Devang, Duttatray Gangurde, Namdeo Borade and others were also present on the occasion.