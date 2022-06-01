Tractor march to Rashtrapati Bhavan cancelled

NASHIK: Police confiscated tractors which were set to march from Nashik to Delhi Rashtrapati Bhavan demanding permission for plot investigation of project-affected farmers. Sahebrao Datir, chairman of the Prakalp Grast Bachao Sangharsh Samiti in Ambad, said that the tractor morcha was cancelled after the police promised to hold a meeting with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation and other departments.

Police denied permission for a tractor rally from Nashik to Delhi Rashtrapati Bhavan to maintain law and order. Datir was scheduled to leave Ambad for Delhi on Monday evening in a tractor. As soon as the Ambad police came to know about this, a team of police officers and staff under the guidance of Senior PI Bhagirath Deshmukh of Ambad police station went to Datir’s residence in the Ambad area and arrested Sahebrao Datir and brought the tractor to Ambad police station.

At this time, the police persuaded Datir and the Ambad police assured Sahebrao Datir to hold a meeting with the Regional Officer, Maharashtra State Industrial Development Corporation, Nashik District Industries Center, Executive Officer, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, Sumit Company, to inquire into the plots of the project affected farmers.