Town planning department generates Rs 325 cr revenue

NASHIK: The town planning department has generated a revenue of Rs 325 cr in the financial year 2021-22 after assigning completion certificates to more than 5,000 buildings in Nashik City. As the city is developing at a rapid pace, many big and small building projects are emerging in the city. Post pandemic, even citizens have realised the importance of a comfortable and spacious home. Therefore, during March end, the department functioned in full swing; and issued several certificates to the concerned builders.

After the emergence of the Mumbai-Pune-Nashik Golden Triangle, Nashikites and citizens of other states are opting for Nashik City to purchase their dream homes. Even though the increasing demand has resulted in rising flat prices, people prefer Nashik owing to its mesmerising weather and sufficient water availability. The demand has boosted the businesses of the construction sector in Nashik City. In the 2021-22 financial year, NMC’s town planning department has assigned construction completion certificates to 5,174 buildings and 1,974 occupancy certificates. Through the issuance of certificates, the department has managed to generate revenue of Rs 325 crore.

The state government had implemented a unified DCPR and issued instructions asking builders to file building approval plans on the online software. However, due to the technical glitches, the permissions got delayed severely. The delay affected the corporation’s revenue generation significantly, thus leading to financial constraints.

Taking cognisance of their situation, the state government recently issued an offline building approval order. The recent order fuelled the issuance of various certificates. Earlier, the corporation’s sources of revenue were Octroi and LBT (Local Body Tax). After Octroi and LBT got shut down, their last source was their development fee. However, as the process shifted online, the corporation suffered immensely. To aid the corporation, the government issued an order allowing offline approval.

Charging stations not mandatory

The then Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav had instructed to promote the usage of electric vehicles to preserve the environment. He had issued orders based on a policy implemented by the state government. According to Jadhav’s initiative, builders needed to set up one charging station with a building of upto 25 flats and two or more charging stations based on the number of flats. However, as per the sources, electric charging stations are no more mandatory in building plans. If any builders wish to set up a charging station, it shall depend on their free will.