Towing operation in city

However, the towing cost is included in the fine. For two-wheelers, the rate is Rs.90, while for four-wheelers, the rate is Rs.350. Police have imposed a total fine of Rs.14,60,150 on vehicle owners for illegal parking in the city. They have collected Rs.9,60,480 from two-wheelers’ owners and Rs.4,99,670 from fourwheelers’ owners.

To discipline the disobedient drivers, the police’s traffic branch initiated towng operation and began picking up vehicles parked in the ‘No-Parking’ zone from the important roads of the city. The branch is taking strict actions against such drivers at ten important places in the CBS and Shalimar area, namely, area opposite highway bus stand, mall area at Untwadi, Ravivar Karanja, and other no-parking zones in Panchavati.

The branch has three crane vans and four tempos to tow the vehicles parked in the no-parking zone. The towed vehicles are shifted to the Transport Branch office on Sharanpur Road. The owners get their vehicle’s possession once they pay the complete amount of the fine.

Also, if vehicle owners reach the spot while the vehicle is being towed, the traffic branch officer, along with the concerned staff, can charge them the fine amount specified by the government, and return their vehicle on the spot.