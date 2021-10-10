Towing extended by three months

NASHIK: The towing operation was closed for two days as the contract for picking up two-wheelers and four-wheelers in the ‘No Parking Zone’ expired on Tuesday. Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey has decided to extend the towing contract on the backdrop of upcoming festivals. Accordingly, towing action will be taken for the next three months. Nashik residents are expressing their displeasure as the towing action will continue.

Even in no-parking places in the city, vehicles are parked, which is a hindrance to traffic. On the side of the road, there seems to be a lot of vehicles parked in the no parking zone. City police are taking action against those who park vehicles indiscriminately through towing. However, due to the rude and rude behavior of the employees appointed by the contractor as well as the complaints coming from the drivers, the questioning about the towing action remains.

Meanwhile, Navratri, and Diwali are celebrated in October-November. During this period, towing services has been given an extension for three months from October 7, 2021, to January 6, 2022, as a matter of urgency in terms of law and order and transportation, said Commissioner of Police.