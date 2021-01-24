Towards a safer and open-minded society

NASHIK: National Girl Child Day is celebrated every year on January 24, to create awareness about the rights of the girl child, the importance of their education, health, and nutrition.

This day was initiated in 2008 under the Ministry of Women and Child Development. The main purpose of this day is to stop the discrimination in society against girls. Girls deserve to fly high and achieve their dreams.

To understand what kind of environment parents of these beautiful daughters would want their child to live in, Deshdoot Times interviewed some of them.

Respect

“I would want my daughter to grow in a society where she gets the freedom of expression, and there is a value of her opinion in the house. Being a housewife, I know the amount of pain one goes through when our opinion isn’t given enough attention. I want my daughter to feel valued and appreciated in the society.” - Kanchan Dalwani, Mother of an 11-year-old

Career

“My daughter is just one-and-a-half years old. I want all to accept the career she chooses. Society should let her be what she wishes to be. My family and the society should support and encourage her to become a good human being. I see a conservative environment around and I feel worried about her future at times. I wish the society would build positivity around a girl right from her birth.”- Parmeet Kaur