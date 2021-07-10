Tourists thronging the Tringalwadi fort

NASHIK: Tourists from Nashik as well as Mumbai are marching to Igatpuri, especially to the Tringalwadi fort. The trend is increasing as other tourist spots are closed. The forest department has also put weekend lockdown at Harishchandra Garh and Kalsubai Sanctuary. Flocks of tourists are entering the reserve forest here without any constraints. The forest department has closed all the entries to the forest range and tourists spots.

The forest officials have put Nakabandi on the entry points of tourist spots. Special precautions are being taken to keep the tourists away, specifically for Harihar Garh, Harishchandra Garh, Kalasubai and Bramhagiri hills. The forest department has said that action has been taken to stop the spread of Covid-19. All the forts, tourist spots, waterfalls, hills under the forest department are closed for tourists.

Person floating the orders will be charged under the Disaster Management Act 2005, Epidemic Act 1897, Forest Act 1927, Criminal Code 1973 and IPC 1860 section 188. The forest department has clarified that under the order of the Nashik District Collector all the tourist spots, waterfalls, forts are closed to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The tourist spots like Pahine, Necklace falls, Harihar fort, Gangadwar, Bramhagiri hills are prohibited for tourists. Heavy deployment of forest personnel and police has been made at these spots. Unfortunately, the other places like Bhavali dam, Tringalwadi fort, Pahine and isolated places are being neglected. Thousands of tourists are now crowding Tringalwadi fort every day. The number of tourists is such high that there is not even a place to foot. The fort is semi-critical to trek and is dangerous for tourists also.