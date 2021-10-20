Tourists stranded in Nainital are safe: Mandhare

NASHIK: On the backdrop of heavy rains in Uttarakhand where tourists from Nashik were stranded, the district administration has informed that all the tourists from the city are safe. As many as 27 tourists from Nashik were stranded in Nainital in Uttarakhand. “At present, all the 27 tourists are safe and when the rains subside, they will leave for Nashik safely with Uttarakhand Tourism bus,” informed District Collector Suraj Mandhare yesterday.

According to Mandhare, a stranded passenger had sent him a message on his WhatsApp at around 5 am in the morning saying that he was stuck near the bus stand due to rain. “Attempts to call him back did not work. So I immediately asked my disaster management officer Kurhade to contact the disaster management officer there,” said Mandhare and added that the stranded tourists were contacted shortly afterward, along with local police officers.

They all informed us that these citizens have been shifted to a nearby Dharamshala and that their meals have also been arranged. The district administration is in touch with them all. Once the rains subside, they will be sent back safely with a Uttarakhand Tourism bus, according to officials from Nainital.