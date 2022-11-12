Tourists stranded in Malaysia return home

The agent had gone to Hyderabad from Nashik with the above tourists. The visa work of 4 out of 19 people was incomplete. However he told them to go ahead and he would reach Malaysia with four people in the evening. The agent put fifteen tourists on a flight to Malaysia. Even after a day passed, the agent did not reach Malaysia and there was no contact with him, creating an atmosphere of anxiety among the tourists. Doubts arose in the minds of the police as the tourists did not give proper answers to their questions. The police seized their passports and quarantined them.