Tourist footfall increases

NASHIK: The hotel industry has seen a sharp rise in the last three months due to a drop in the number of Covid-19 cases in the district, lifting of government restrictions, shifting of office work from home to office and the massive outflow of citizens.

The Nashik area is constantly buzzing with tourists. The hotel business has got a boost due to the dramatic increase in bookings and about 60 to 70 per cent occupancy is booked in reputed hotels in the city, including 10 to 15 hotels in the five-star group, such as reputed hotels and resorts in Nashik area.

In the last two months, the demand for hotel rooms has doubled. The city’s hotel industry is booming once again. The hotel industry is booming due to the wedding season and holiday season as well. Although there has been a slight decline in the last two to 15 days due to the commencement of student examinations, it is expected to rise again in the upcoming months.

Wait for foreign tourists

The hotel industry had less than 40 per cent presence in January this year due to the impact of covid, but, after a slight improvement after February it reached 55 per cent. Later, between March and April, it had reached 70 per cent. However, the number of international tourists has not increased much. Although the issue of Mumbai airport is said to be to some extent responsible, the number of tourists is expected to increase soon.